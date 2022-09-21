Molly Russell inquest: 'No-one is immune from such tragedy,' teen's father warns

The father of a schoolgirl who ended her life after viewing graphic imagery online has warned “no-one is immune from such tragedy," as an inquest into his daughter's death opens.

Ian Russell's daughter, 14-year-old Molly, died in November 2017 after engaging with tens of thousands of social media posts, including content which “raised concerns”.

Delivering a pen portrait to a packed courtroom at North London Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, he spoke of the “torment” his daughter “must have endured” before her death.

Molly, from Harrow, north-west London, is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide on social media before ending her life, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.

The inquiry at North London Coroner’s Court will examine whether algorithms used by social media firms to keep users hooked contributed to her death.

Senior representatives from Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, and Pinterest, are due to give evidence at the inquest.

Mr Russell said that he was keen that lessons be learned following Molly's death.

He raised a statistic from the Mental Health Foundation that estimates one in 15 people in the UK will attempt suicide at some point.

Molly's parents Ian and Janet Russell arriving at court on Tuesday, before the start of the inquest was pushed back a day Credit: PA

"No-one is immune from such tragedy, it is closer to all of us than we would care to think, and breaking the stigma that surrounds mental health, self-harm and suicide is literally vital," he told the inquest.

"It is important to talk to someone trained or qualified whenever it is needed," he told the inquest.

"Just as Molly would have wanted, it is important to seek to learn whatever we can and then to take all necessary action to prevent such a young life being wasted again," he added.

Mr Russell said that her death was a mark to people that it was "OK not to be OK".

Paying tribute to his daughter while her mother and sister watched on, Mr Russell said: “It is nearly five years since Molly died.

“Five years ago, the Russell family life was unremarkable, yet imperceptibly our adorable youngest family member, Molly, had been struggling with her mental health and hiding her struggles from the rest of us while she battled her demons in the hope of finding peace.

“Five years ago, as Molly’s feelings of worthlessness grew and her sense of helplessness deepened, as ending her life seemed to her like a solution – while to us her life seemed very normal.

A pre-inquest review in 2020 heard how a huge volume of 'pretty dreadful' Instagram posts had been disclosed to the investigation Credit: Family handout

“It is sadly all too easy to look back and think of the torment Molly must have endured, the pain she must have experienced, and the isolation she must have felt so deeply.

“It’s all too easy to dwell on the events that led Molly to end her life.

“It’s all too easy to forget the person she really was: someone full of love and hope and happiness, a young person full of promise and opportunity and potential.

“And so, as this inquest starts, we, her family, think it is essential to remember who Molly really was so we can each hold a picture in our minds of a caring individual, full of love and bubbling with excitement for what should have lay ahead in her life.”

Conveying Molly's character to the court, he said she was "self-supporting and capable".

Mr Russell said Molly had “battled her demons” and had ended her life because of the “isolation she felt so deeply”.

Molly did not have a Facebook profile.

But in the last six months of her life she was engaging with Instagram posts about 130 times a day on average.

This included 3,500 shares during that timeframe, as well as 11,000 likes and 5,000 saves.

The court previously heard how on Twitter, Molly tweeted or retweeted 460 times, liked 4,100 tweets, was following 116 accounts and had 42 followers.

She was a much more active user of Pinterest, with more than 15,000 engagements, including 3,000 saves, in the last six months of her life.

The inquest, expected to last up to two weeks, continues.

Samaritans provides round the clock support for people when they need it most.You can call them 24 hours a day on 116 123. They also have tips if you're concerned about someone you know , and advice if you're struggling yourself .

Young people who need support or have any concerns about what they have seen or heard during the inquest can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or via www.childline.org.uk

Adults concerned about a child or who needs advice about supporting a young person can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk.

