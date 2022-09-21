Serving and ex-Met officers guilty of sending misogynistic and racist messages

A serving Metropolitan Police officer and a former constable have been found guilty of sending grossly offensive misogynistic and racist messages in a WhatsApp group with Sarah Everard’s killer.

Met constables William Neville, 34, and Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former Pc Joel Borders, 45, were members of the chat called “Bottle and Stoppers” along with Wayne Couzens.

Neville was cleared of sending grossly offensive messages but his two colleagues were convicted on Wednesday following a trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in July.

Borders and Cobban swapped what they claimed was “banter” about tasering children and people with disabilities in comments made in the group in 2019.

Delivering a verdict at City of London Magistrates’ Court, Judge Sarah Turnock said it was “abhorrent” that Borders “demonstrates an ableist attitude by then adding a disabled person to Cobban’s disgusting list of victims”.

She added: “I can honestly say that I consider it to be sickening to think of a police officer joking about using firearms in this way.”

On April 25 2019, Borders discussed raping a female colleague, using language that the judge said was “misogynistic and aggressive in its nature and is a clear example of victim blaming”.

Borders kept his eyes fixed on the ceiling as the judgment was delivered and Cobban remained expressionless.

Neville smiled as he was cleared of both counts against him and allowed to leave the dock.

The pair will be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 2.

