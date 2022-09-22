Chris Kaba's family view police bodycam footage of his death

The family of Chris Kaba, who was shot dead by an armed Metropolitan Police officer in south London, have viewed footage of his death at a private meeting with the force's new commissioner.

The meeting between the family and police lasted around 25 minutes, according to Sky News.

Helen Nkama, Chris Kaba’s mother told the station: “My heart is broken. I want justice for my son, I want the truth.”

Mr Kaba was killed on Monday 5 September following a police pursuit of his Audi that ended with him being hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street in Streatham Hill.

The unarmed 24-year-old was then shot with one round from a police weapon.

P olice body-worn cameras and helicopter footage filmed the incident.

The scene in Kirkstall Gardens after the fatal shooting Credit: PA

A statement from the Met Police confirmed his family met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, and IOPC director general Michael Lockwood.

The Metropolitan Police officer involved has been suspended by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating.

A statement issued on behalf of the family said: “Today, the family of Chris Kaba had private meetings with the new Metropolitan Police Service Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and the director general of the IOPC, Michael Lockwood. The family will not be making any further comment at this time.”

“The Commissioner met the family of Chris Kaba this evening,” a spokesperson for the force said. “This was a private meeting.”

Investigators from the IOPC will consider whether race was a factor in the fatal shooting.

In a statement, the IOPC said it would “explore all of the circumstances” surrounding the expectant father's death, including whether “race influenced any actions taken by the police”.

An inquest into Mr Kaba’s death will be opened on 4 October.

