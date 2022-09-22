Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of London Fire Brigade

A huge fire engulfed a warehouse in east London on Wednesday night, with 125 firefighters sent to tackle the blaze.

It took 12 hours to bring the fire under control on Hainault industrial park in Ilford, the London Fire brigade said.

Residents were advised to keep their windows and doors shut as smoke poured from the two-storey building.

Twenty-five fire engines were dispatched to the blaze, which began shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Romford, Dagenham, Ilford and Woodford worked through the night to bring the fire under control shortly after 8:30am.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

The LFB said its i nvestigators are working to determine the cause of the incident.

