West London road gets new street signs in honour of the Queen

One of west London's most exclusive streets has been provisionally renamed as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death aged 96.

The London Borough of Chelsea and Kensington has unveiled black 'Queen’s Road' signs on Royal Hospital Road, a historic location moments away from the famous King's Road.

It is home to the iconic Grade I Royal Hospital Chelsea building, Gordon Ramsay's signature Michelin-starred ' Restaurant Gordon Ramsay' and some of the most expensive homes in the borough.

The street was once called Queen's Road, but its name changed in the early 20th century.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said that reinstating the name was a way of paying tribute to the Queen and uniting the street with its neighbouring King's Road, in honour of the late monarch's 70-year reign.

A Queen's Road sign put up by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea on Royal Hospital Road in Chelsea Credit: Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea

Cllr Cem Kemahli, lead member for planning, said: "Royal Hospital Road in a time gone by used to be named Queen’s Road. Through these small signs, we are reminding people of this history and bringing together King’s and Queen’s Road once more.

"We hope this small act will honour the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II, marking her strong sense of duty and her determination to dedicate her life to her throne and to her people.”

“We were very saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty the Queen," he added. "The Queen visited the borough many times, and many residents will have fond memories of her and what she has done for the nation."

While the signs have been put up as a commemoration, rather than an official renaming, the council said it's considering asking residents if they want the change to be made permanent.

Calls for a statue of the Queen on Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth have been supported in the House of Commons.

The idea was floated by Conservative former minister Sir John Hayes said a fitting national memorial "needs to be established".

