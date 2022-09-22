A woman in her 40s has been stabbed in the neck outside an East London Underground station, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing outside Gants Hill station in Ilford at 10.10am on Wednesday 21 September.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: "Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

"A woman, aged in her 40s, was found with a stab wound to the neck. She has been taken to hospital and her condition is not life-threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident."

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for witnesses.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patient had "refused treatment at the scene".

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 2064/21Sep.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

