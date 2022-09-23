Olympians, actors, footballers and documentarians - Stormzy's new music video has it all.

The Croydon-born rapper has released his first new solo music in nearly three years, along with a surprise new music video packed with celebrity cameos.

The song - called Mel Made Me Do It - also has an 11 minute music video to accompany it.

Stormzy appears on a fictional chat show hosted by Jonathan Ross in his new video. Credit: Stormzy/0207 Def Jam

It shows Stormzy featuring on a fictional chat show Mel Made Me Do It, hosted by Jonathan Ross and Zeze Millz.

The other panellists are runner Dina Asher-Smith and Louis Theroux, while Olympian Usain Bolt watches on.

The celebrity appearances don't stop there, with other musicians like Dave, JME and Little Simz, actress Michaela Coel and football pundit Ian Wright among those to feature.

To the delight of many online, former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho appearing with audio of his famous line: "I prefer really not to speak. If I speak, I am in big trouble" sampled on the track.

Stormzy pays tribute to Jamal Edwards in his new video. Credit: Stormzy/0207 Def Jam

Stormzy also pays tribute to Jamal Edwards, the young music entrepreneur who helped launch his career. Edwards died unexpectedly in February.

His mother Brenda Edwards features in the video along with a picture of her son.

The video has received widespread praise online as fans await a much anticipated third studio album from the star.

