Woolwich Ferry workers have voted to strike in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The service is operated by Transport for London but the Unite Union says TFL managers are refusing to discuss pay despite the cost of living crisis.

87% of the workers who took part in the ballot voted for strike action.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: “Workers on the Woolwich Ferry are not prepared to be bullied and treated with contempt. They have voted for strike action because there is a cost of living emergency but bosses won’t even discuss pay for this year. “There is a short window of opportunity for TfL to reach an agreement before the union announces strike dates. The workers can rest assured that they have their union’s complete backing.”

It is not the first time workers have voted for industrial action with more than 30 days of strikes in 2021.

Transport for London has been asked for comment.

The free ferry service across the Thames opened in 1889, following the abolition of tolls across bridges to the west of London. There has been a ferry in place at the site since the 14th century.