The family of Chris Kaba has backed a charity's request to the UN to investigate the police shooting of the unarmed 24-year-old in south London, according to The Observer.

Inquest, which has been supporting Mr Kaba's family since his death on 5 September, has submitted "detailed concerns" to the UN human rights office, the paper reported.

It is requesting that his death be considered as part of the UN's global investigation into "police brutality" and racism.

Mr Kaba was killed on Monday 5 September following a police pursuit of his Audi that ended with him being hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street in Streatham Hill.

A police cordon at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London Credit: Andrew Quinn/PA

He was then shot with one round from a police weapon. The officer has since been suspended.

The UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has previously examined police violence against Black people in a 2021 report.

Inquest, which provides expertise on state related deaths, also submitted details of the death of Oladeji Omishore, 41, who jumped off Chelsea Bridge after being Tasered by officers.

Deborah Coles, director of Inquest, said: "There are legitimate concerns about the immediate resort by police to use of lethal force and racial stereotyping that equates Black men with dangerousness and criminality."

Mr Kaba's friend Luke Peters told ITV News last week that he will not stop fighting until the circumstances around the 24-year-old's death are clear.

He said he wants to see a serious change in the relationship between the Metropolitan Police and the Black community.

Mr Peters said: "Once justice is achieved, that needs to be clear and communicated - to be able to say...this is what should have happened. And hopefully that gives healing."

The family announced last week that it was “going to take a step back” after viewing footage of the incident and meeting Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and IOPC director general Michael Lockwood.

Protesters marched to New Scotland Yard over the death of Chris Kaba earlier this month Credit: Left Unity/PA

A statement on behalf of the family said it will not be making further comment or doing any interviews for the time being.

They also criticised the media for "offensive" reports about past offences which the 24-year-old is alleged to have committed.

Jefferson Bosela, Mr Kaba’s cousin, said the allegations were "a distraction" from establishing the circumstances around Mr Kaba’s death.

Mr Bosela said: "It is extremely distressing to read offensive media allegations about Chris' past. We have no idea whether the claims are correct, but we can’t see how they are relevant to the police’s decision to shoot Chris dead.

"Everyone in this country has the right to go about their business without fear of being killed by the police."

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Amanda Pearson previously said: "We continue to fully support the IOPC investigation as they work to establish the facts and try to answer the many questions Mr Kaba’s family and others have around his tragic death.

"We’ve been spending this week speaking with local communities across London, including our Independent Advisory Groups – we know how important it is we listen to their views and concerns and explain as far as we can what is happening. We welcome more of these important conversations.

"We are also talking to our firearms officers who continue to fulfill their duties across London, seizing suspected weapons, undertaking firearms warrants and responding to spontaneous incidents."

