Lowest paid TfL contract workers to travel for free on tubes and trains

Around 5,000 of the lowest-paid workers at Transport for London (TfL) will be given free travel on the London Underground and other public transport in the capital, the Mayor has announced.

Cleaners, catering staff and security staff who are contracted by TfL and were not previously eligible for free travel will benefit from the move, which is set to be introduced by April next year.

Sadiq Khan said he is taking "unprecedented" action to ease the financial pressure being faced by the lowest-paid transport workers.

He has also asked TfL to look into whether sick-pay standards for the lowest-paid workers could be improved.

The mayor also wants the network to assess early next year whether cleaning services can be brought in house.

Mr Khan, said: “London’s transport workers, who did so much for us during the pandemic, continue to play an essential and much-valued role in keeping our city’s transport network safe and operating.

“I’m deeply concerned about the fact the spiralling cost of living is hitting those on lower incomes the hardest. That’s why I’m taking unprecedented action to support London’s lowest-paid transport workers by removing the cost of using public transport.

“I will continue to do everything I can to help Londoners with spiralling costs, including providing targeted support directly to those on lower incomes, and to prevent financial inequalities widening further so we can continue to build a better, fairer and more prosperous city for all Londoners.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, said: “We warmly welcome this news, which is a victory for our campaigning and a big step forward in our campaign to win justice for London’s Tube cleaners.

“For years, we’ve been pointing to the rank injustices in the way these heroic cleaners are treated and we’ve fought to get them a better deal.

“What Sadiq Khan has done here is exactly what a Labour Mayor should do and we’ll be redoubling our efforts now to make sure we finally put an end to the scourge of outsourced Tube cleaning and get cleaners brought in-house in April.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...