A man in his 80s has died in a hit-and-run in a Tesco car park in north London.

Police are still searching for the driver of the van involved in the fatal incident at the Coppetts Centre in Barnet shortly before 5pm on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Ian Watson said: “The car park was extremely busy with people going about their day when this collision occurred.

“If you saw anything, or captured events on dashcam or a mobile device, then please get in touch.”

Both the land and air ambulance were called to treat the pensioner, who was taken to hospital but died on Sunday.

His family has been told.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision but have been released pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8246 9820 quoting the reference 4826/24SEP, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

