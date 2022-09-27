Strike action by London bus drivers suspended amid new pay offer

A planned all-out strike by bus drivers in London has been suspended after a new pay offer.

Around 2,000 members of Unite employed by Arriva, based at eight depots in north London, were due to walk out next Tuesday.

Unite said its members will be balloted on a new offer.

Unite regional officer Steve Stockwell said: “Following intensive negotiations a new offer has been tabled and as an act of goodwill the planned strike action has been suspended.”

