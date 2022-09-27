Woman in her 60s dies after being hit by a lorry near Victoria Station

A woman has died after being hit by a lorry in the morning rush hour near Victoria Station.

The woman, who is believed to be in her mid-60s, was hit by the vehicle on Victoria Street at around 9:45am on Tuesday.

Ambulance workers battled to save her life but she was pronounced dead at the scene and officers are still working to inform her next of kin, police said.

No arrests have been made.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said enquiries into the collision are ongoing.

