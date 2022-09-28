A man who lured two girls into a disused garage in Hackney and raped them them has been jailed for 12 years.

Huseyin Berk, 45, from Hackney, led the girls, one of them aged under 13, into the building on a number of occasions so he could sexually assault them, a court heard.Berk, who is also known as 'Alex', told the girls, "bad things would happen" to them if they told anyone what he was doing to them.

However, the girls told a relative what happened to them who immediately contacted police.Police said the relative described how the two girls told them that Berk "had taken them into a disused garage and sexually assaulted them on a number of occasions between April and October" in 2018.

They explained how Berk had approached them as he walked his dog when the girls were playing outside.

Berk was arrested in November 2018, following an investigation by Met Police detectives specialising in sexual offences involving children.

He was charged in August 2021, found guilty following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court and sentenced to 12 years in prison and placed on the Sexual Offenders Register for life.

Snaresbrook Crown Court

'Obvious danger to children'

Detective Constable Kevin Flynn, who led the investigation, said: "Berk has been jailed for a significant period of time after being convicted of assaulting two young girls, and he is an obvious danger to children, I am glad he has been brought to account. I sincerelyhope the sentence handed down brings them both a measure of comfortand closure."PC Sol Bhugaloo, an officer specially trained to support victims of serious sexual assault (SOIT Officer), who supported the victims and their family throughout the investigation added: "These two young girls showed tremendous strength and courage coming forward."It is my sincere hope that the bravery shown by the victims in this case will encourage all victims of sexual violence of any kind to speak to investigators.

"You will receive dedicated support from specially trained officers such as myself, you will be listened to and heard."

