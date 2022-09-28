Residents living in the Hanwell YMCA have described feeling 'petrified' after a woman was shot. One eyewitness reported seeing a woman covered in blood after emergency services were called to Bordars Road in West London.

A 23-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds and emergency services say her condition is not life threatening.

One resident at the YMCA spoke of how they were reportedly put on lockdown during the shooting, while another heard four gunshots' before armed police descended.

'Petrified of risk'

Chaihna Dasilva said: "People inside the YMCA had to stay in their rooms, it was traumatic and terrifying and no one told them anything until armed police arrived.

"I am currently in hospital and cannot go back to my accommodation as I’m petrified of the risk of being harmed." Another resident said: "I had literally not long got in from the shops when I heard the gun shots go off and a scream.

"I did hear a guy in the outside bit of the mother and baby unit side downstairs after the shooting but thought it was a resident but my downstairs neighbour said the man came to her back door asking for her to let him in. "The next thing I know armed police came and was all around the building not letting anyone in or out and the girl was taken by an Ambulance." "There were shots were fired four times through the glass doors of the YMCA," added another resident. "My friend left to see the commotion and she saw bullet holes through the glass door and she opened the exit door and someone told her to get back inside (it wasn’t a staff member). "She went back inside for 10 minutes, called the police. She then went back to see what happening and saw a girl on her back, there was blood on the desk and the floor and blood on her. "The staff then came out and told everyone to go back to their rooms. Armed police came and knocked her door and said to stay put but no one gave them any update until they came out to make a statement. She was then told she could leave after giving a statement around 10.16pm." A YMCA spokesperson added: On the evening of Monday, September 26, a serious incident occurred at YMCA Hanwell, West London.

"We are very sorry to report that during this incident a female resident suffered a serious injury which required the emergency services to be called. "The resident was taken away to be treated in the hospital. As a YMCA we are working with all those affected as well as supporting the police with their investigation.

"We are grateful for the support of the emergency services who responded swiftly to the incident."

