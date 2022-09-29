Play Brightcove video

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has cut her hair in solidarity with protesters after the death of a young woman in police custody in Iran. Mahsa Amini, 22, died after being detained because her headscarf was allegedly too loose.

North London mum Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is a British-Iranian national, was sentenced to five years in a Tehran prison is 2016 over alleged spying charges which she denies

She was released in March.

Nazanin said she cut her hair for her mother, her daughter, and for freedom.

Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon issued a statement following the death of Ms Amini in Iran.

“The death of Mahsa Amini in Iran following her arrest for alleged dress code violations is shocking. We are extremely concerned at reports of serious mistreatment of Ms Amini, and many others, by the security forces,” he said.

“We urge the Iranian government to investigate the circumstances of her death with rigour and transparency, and to hold to account anyone responsible.

“We call on Iran to respect the right to peaceful assembly, to exercise restraint and to release unfairly detained protesters. The use of violence in response to the expression of fundamental rights, by women or any other members of Iranian society, is wholly unjustifiable.”

