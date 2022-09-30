Online material viewed by schoolgirl Molly Russell “was not safe” and “shouldn’t have been available for a child to see”, Senior Coroner Andrew Walker has concluded.

The 14-year-old, from Harrow in north-west London, died from an act of self-harm while suffering from “depression and the negative effects of online content”, the coroner found.

In a conclusion at North London Coroner’s Court, Mr Walker said: “Molly was at a transition period in her young life which made certain elements of communication difficult.”

He added that the teen was “exposed to material that may have influenced her in a negative way and, in addition, what had started as a depression had become a more serious depressive illness”.

Mr Walker said he did not “think it would be safe” to leave suicide as a conclusion for himself to consider, instead finding Molly “died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content”.

The coroner said some of the content Molly viewed was “particularly graphic” and “normalised her condition,” focusing on a “limited” view without any counter-balance.

Samaritans provides round the clock support for people when they need it most. You can call them 24 hours a day on 116 123. They also have tips if you're concerned about someone you know , and advice if you're struggling yourself

Young people who need support or have any concerns about what they have seen or heard during the inquest can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or via www.childline.org.uk

Adults concerned about a child or who needs advice about supporting a young person can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk.

