Molly Russell inquest: Online content viewed by schoolgirl was not safe, coroner rules

Molly Russell died aged 14 in 2017 Credit: Family handout

Online material viewed by schoolgirl Molly Russell “was not safe” and “shouldn’t have been available for a child to see”, Senior Coroner Andrew Walker has concluded.

The 14-year-old, from Harrow in north-west London, died from an act of self-harm while suffering from “depression and the negative effects of online content”, the coroner found.

In a conclusion at North London Coroner’s Court, Mr Walker said: “Molly was at a transition period in her young life which made certain elements of communication difficult.”

He added that the teen was “exposed to material that may have influenced her in a negative way and, in addition, what had started as a depression had become a more serious depressive illness”.

Mr Walker said he did not “think it would be safe” to leave suicide as a conclusion for himself to consider, instead finding Molly “died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content”.

The coroner said some of the content Molly viewed was “particularly graphic” and “normalised her condition,” focusing on a “limited” view without any counter-balance.

  • Samaritans provides round the clock support for people when they need it most. You can call them 24 hours a day on 116 123. They also have tips if you're concerned about someone you know, and advice if you're struggling yourself

  • Young people who need support or have any concerns about what they have seen or heard during the inquest can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or via www.childline.org.uk

  • Adults concerned about a child or who needs advice about supporting a young person can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk.

