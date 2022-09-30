Play Brightcove video

A suspected gang member drove away from police while an officer was smashing his window in a dramatic clash in north-west London.

The tense scenes took place on Thursday evening when the driver was stopped by officers in Kilburn.

Police were tailing the car following a tip-off it was linked to gang activity and motioned for the driver pull over on Ashmore Road at 9:10pm.

He initially complied, but then attempted to drive away from officers on the busy road.

Officers smashed a window in an attempt to stop him but the man carried on driving, almost colliding with the police who were surrounding the car.

Police eventually caught up with the 19-year-old and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a knife, possession of cannabis and driving offences.

He remains in custody at a north London police station.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards said: "This reckless and dangerous behaviour could have resulted in an officer, or a member of the public, being seriously injured and it is a stark reminder of the dangers officers face as they work tirelessly to keep London safe.

"I have seen video online which shows officers using force to attempt to detain the driver. Our professional standards team has carried out an initial review which found the use of force was justified."

