Three people are due to appear in court charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead in a property in west London.

Shakira Spencer's body was discovered inside her Ealing home on the afternoon of Sunday 25 September after concerns were raised for her welfare.

Officers forced entry to Holbeck Road in Hanwell at 4:38pm and pronounced the 35-year-old dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man and two women, aged 37 and 43, were arrested the day after her body was found and were charged with murder on Thursday.

They are due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday 30 September.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said the force is supporting Shakira's "devastated" family as he appealed to the public for more information.

“Charging suspects is just part of our role. It is now vitally important that we build as thorough a picture as we can about Shakira’s recent movements and her life in the months and potentially years before her death.

“I am appealing for any information about Shakira specifically in the period between Friday 9 September and Friday 16 September.

“Did you see her out and about? Did you have contact with her in any way? If so, did she speak about any concerns she had? I would urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to get in touch with my team.

“I also want to hear from anyone who knew Shakira in any capacity, not just in the immediate past, so we can build a comprehensive picture of her life."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 giving the reference 59/26SEP.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers are a charity. They take anonymity incredibly seriously, they do not ask for names and they cannot trace calls or IP addresses.

