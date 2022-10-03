Police said a community in north London was 'hurting' after the 'violent death' of a teenager in Tottenham.

Kane Ontre Zasheem Moses was found stabbed to death in Tottenham High Road on Friday evening following a fight.

Officers said there was also evidence of a gun being fired which has become a key part of their investigation.

"My heart goes out to the family of this young man, they are being supported by specialist officers and I can assure them of my total commitment to finding and bringing to justice whoever was responsible for this brutal attack," said Detective Inspector Daniel Catmull.

"Although it is believed that the victim died of stab injuries, there was also evidence of a firearm having been discharged.

"This forms a crucial part of the police investigation, and detailed forensic work continues at the scene along with many other lines of enquiry," he explained.

The attack happened at 5:30pm on Friday, 30 September on Tottenham High Road near Holcombe Market.

There have been no arrests so far and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

'Heartfelt sympathies'

"All of us who have the privilege of policing this part of London fully understand how upset local people will be by the violent death of such a young man on the streets of Tottenham," said Inspector Ismail Madari.

"Just as my heartfelt sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim, I know that the community will be hurting too. We are here to help and support them.

"Dedicated police officers will be conducting additional patrols in and around Tottenham High Road, and I urge anyone who has any information or concerns to speak with these officers. They are there to serve and protect you," he added.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 101, ref 5327/30sep. To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

