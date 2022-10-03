Two charged with woman's murder in Neasden and bank card theft

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a 71-year-old woman from north east London. Susan Hawkey was found dead at a property in Brent.Chelsea Grant, 27, and Xyaire Howard, 22, both of Press Road, Neasden were arrested and also charged with fraud. Both are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 3.Police were called at on Monday, September 26, after concerns were raised about the welfare of a woman at a house in Aylesbury Street.

The man and woman charged with her murder appear to have lived nearby.

Officers attended and the body of Susan Hawkey was found at the scene. Her family has been told and is being supported by specialist officers.Superintendent Neil Holyoak, North West Command Unit, said: "We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they investigate this terrible incident. I know it will cause concern in the community; we share that concern and urge anyone who has information that could assist investigators to contact police immediately."

