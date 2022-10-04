There will be more rail disruptions for those travelling and in and around the capital on Wednesday 5 October as workers in the ASLEF and TSSA unions go on strike in a long running dispute over pay and conditions.

Many companies will not run trains at all while other services will be severely disrupted or reduced.

Read below to find out how your journey will be affected.

South Western:

Their workers are not involved in this strike action but they advise customers should still check before they travel as their connections with other operators might be affected, or not run at all.

GWR:

An extremely limited service will operate beginning at 7:30am and journeys must be completed by 8pm.

Greater Anglia:

Their service will be heavily reduced and extremely disrupted. Most routes will not run a bus replacement. Greater Anglia advises customers to avoid travel.

Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink:

Although their drivers are not involved in this strike action, customers are warned that services on these lines will be impacted by strikes on neighbouring lines.

A reduced service will run between Tonbridge and Redhill.

Stansted Express:

A reduced hourly service is running. The first and last trains from Stansted Airport to London Liverpool Street at 5:22am and 9:42pm and from London Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport at 4:10am and 9:55pm.

There will be no rail replacement buses to replace trains not running due to the strike.

Heathrow Express:

There will be no services running.

Cross Country:

There will be no services running.

Southeastern:

There will be no services running.

LNER:

There will be no services running.

Avanti West Coast

There will be no services running.

TfL services

There will be no service at all on the London Overground. All other services including the Elizabeth line will run as usual but are expected to be busier.

It is not just Wednesday people should plan ahead for. Passengers are also warned that the strikes mean many rail services will start later than usual on Thursday 6 October with many not getting back to normal until mid-morning.

