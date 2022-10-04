London Air Ambulance is launching an urgent appeal for donations as it looks to replace its aging fleet of two helicopters.

The charity said it needs to raise £15 million by 2024 to replace both aircraft, which are becoming increasingly difficult to maintain.Volunteers, staff and crew will be collecting on the streets of London on Tuesday.

The charity receives 89% of its funding from donations but a survey shows just over a third of people believe it is funded by the NHS or central government.

London Air Ambulance helps on average five people per day. One of those was Matt Gunnee. In November 2016, he was walking with friends when a car mounted the pavement and hit the group.

He was immediately knocked unconscious. The Air Ambulance arrived and suspected he had a bleed on the brain. At the scene they were able to give him anaesthetic and support his breathing before taking him to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

He was in a coma for six weeks and spent months in hospital recovering.

In cases like Matt's, the air ambulance is crucial to survival explains London Air Ambulance Medical Director Dr Tom Hurst:

“When patients are so seriously injured there is no time to reach hospital, our medics give life-saving treatment at the scene – like open chest surgery and blood transfusions."

Dr Hurst says public support is crucial:

“We’re a charity, and without public support we wouldn’t be able to reach our patients in time to help them.

“It’s only with the backing of the public that we can continue to serve all those who live and work in London when they need us most.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know