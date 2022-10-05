An 11-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a bus in West Norwood.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Norwood Road just after 8am on Tuesday morning to reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.

London Ambulance service confirmed it sent two ambulance crews as well as medics from London’s Air Ambulance.

The child was treated at the scene and then taken as a priority to a major trauma centre.

The bus driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries No arrests have been made.

The Metropolitan Police are asking for any witnesses with dash cam footage of the incident to contact them.