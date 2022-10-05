Brixton man slapped neighbour until he burst her eardrum in vicious attack

A man who attacked a young woman by slapping her repeatedly until her eardrum burst has been released from jail after spending more than 500 days in custody since his arrest.

Sahal Ahmed assaulted his victim for no apparent reason at a flat in Brixton in February 2021 causing her to scream for help.

While neighbours rushed to help, Ahmed, 39, attempted to restrain her by holding on to her legs and dragging her into the property.

'Perforated eardrum'

Sentencing him Judge Michael Wood KC said: "What happened was for some reason you lost your temper and started slapping her around the head.

"This caused bruising, swelling and most seriously a perforated eardrum. This was an extremely unpleasant incident with you attacking a young lady for no reason."

He continued: "She was screaming and trying to leave the flat, you restrained her repeatedly, not letting her go.

"Her screams were so loud and the commotion such that the neighbours in the flat below tried to help."

The court heard that he had grabbed hold of her legs and was attempting to drag her back into the flat, while she clung to a neighbour’s legs to prevent him.

Police were called and Ahmed was arrested and remanded into custody. He later denied false imprisonment and a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm but was convicted by a jury at Inner London Crown Court in February of this year. In a victim impact statement following the incident, the young woman said she had been left emotionally traumatised and "scared" and due to the injuries caused to her ear, she was unable to hear properly. Both neighbours said that the experience had left them shaken and that they were no longer comfortable living in the local area.

The court heard that Ahmed has eight previous convictions, the majority of which were for disruptive behaviour, low level violence and failure to comply with orders, although it was noted that two of those convictions were unprovoked assaults on women. Ahmed has been taking medication and is on strong doses of antipsychotic medication.

Mr Wood KC continued: "I was initially somewhat worried you sought in the pre-sentence report to minimise your actions by insisting that you only slapped her once, but I accept Ms Yangye’s [defence lawyer] submissions that was at least partially explicable by your psychiatric difficulties." Having already spent 510 days in custody since his arrest, Ahmed received an 18-month community order and will be "released immediately".

He must undertake a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work during this period, while a victim surcharge applies.

