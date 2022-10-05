Eurovision winners Måneskin have announced a surprise gig in London on Thursday 6 October ahead of the release of their new single 'The Loneliest.'

They will play the song live for the first time at the intimate performance at the Underworld in Camden.

Tickets for the event are free and will be available on a first come, first served basis from the box office at the venue, with one ticket per person.

The band said they were "super excited" to perform for fans.

However there was some criticism on social media with some users complaining that the band had chosen to perform in London after cancelling their appearances at Reading and Leeds festivals this summer.

At the time Måneskin said they were "gutted" to miss out on the festivals due to "unforeseen scheduling conflicts" which saw them perform at the VMAs instead.

The group performed at the VMAs in August Credit: PA Stills

Måneskin have a large UK fan base following their 2021 Eurovision success so plenty of people will be hoping to get tickets to the show.

For those who miss out, the band's next visit to London will be for a headline tour at the 02 on 8 May next year. It is part of a huge European tour.