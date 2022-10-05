Play Brightcove video

From high speed chases, to speed boat mishaps - watch as Anila Dhami visits some of London's most iconic James Bond sites.

They say diamonds are forever and maybe so is James Bond.

The first film, Dr No starring Sean Connery premiered on 5 October 1962, meaning the franchise is celebrating its cinematic 60th anniversary.

Seven actors in total have portrayed the role - following Connery's turn, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig all played the suave spy.

Bond is a cultural icon across the world - after all he is a very well travelled man. Exotic beaches, snow-dusted forests and sinister criminal lairs are all in a day's work for 007.

But James Bond is a London man really.

As we celebrate 60 years of Bond, we take a look back at some of the iconic filming locations across the capital.

MI6 headquarters:

The MI6 has its headquarters at Vauxhall and it features in several of the later films. It's a rough ride for the building which is attacked in The World Is Not Enough and Skyfall before finally being destroyed in Spectre.

MI6 under attack once again in Skyfall Credit: Skyfall/Eon Productions

Somerset House:

The Georgian era building stood in for St. Petersburg square in Goldeneye for Pierce Brosnan's Bond. The location is a bit of a double agent itself and just two years later Brosnan passes through Somerset House’s North Wing arch to meet Judi Dench’s M in Tomorrow Never Dies.

Somerset House doubled as St Petersburg Square in Golden Eye Credit: Golden Eye/Eon Productions

The London Underground:

Our hero isn't too good for public transport although his commutes are a little more dramatic such as this chase through the underground in Skyfall.

James Bond rushing only a little faster than the average London commuter Credit: Skyfall/Eon Productions

Olympic Stadium:

Perhaps one of Bond's most memorable moments in London came outside of the film franchise when he dropped the Queen off to the Olympic opening ceremony in 2012.

The surprise collaboration with the Queen was a highlight of the Olympic 2012 opening ceremony. Credit: PA Stills

With speculation around who may take over from Daniel Craig in the role, there is one thing for certain - London will continue to be one of its stars.