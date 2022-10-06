Play Brightcove video

Watch the enormous new tunnelling machines being built which will drill non-stop under London for 22 months to build HS2.

The first giant tunnelling machine which will bore under London as part of HS2 building work has been switched on this Thursday 6 October.

The 2,050 tonne Tunnel Boring Machine (known as a TBM) is the first of six machines which will dig over 26 miles of tunnels under the capital. It will be one of two machines to bore five miles from West Ruislip to Greenford and will run non-stop for 22 months, except Christmas Day and bank holidays

Six drills in total will will dig over 26 miles of tunnels under the capital as part of the high speed rail project which will link Manchester, Birmingham and London.

HS2 Ltd CEO Mark Thurston said the launch is a "major moment...and one that demonstrates the brilliant momentum that has built behind Britain’s flagship levelling-up project.”

The new drill is named ‘Sushila’, after pupils nominated local teacher Sushila Hirani.

The Willow class at Dairy Meadow Primary School in Southall, suggested the name due to her inspiring work and passion for getting more women and young people from BAME backgrounds into STEM subjects.

The project has not been without opposition. Some of the biggest criticisms are the environmental impacts of the new line and the cost needed to build it.

But HS2 bosses say the construction of the line has brought thousands of jobs and argue that it will have a positive environmental impact by encouraging the use of public transport.