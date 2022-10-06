Harry Kane has called Gian Piero Ventrone a " truly remarkable man" as he led tributes to the 61-year-old Tottenham fitness coach who passed away with leukaemia.

Ventrone joined the club in November 2021 having previously worked with Spurs manager Antonio Conte at Juventus.

Kane said his thoughts were with Ventrone's family and friends, adding: "His words and wisdom will live on with me for the rest of my life and I’m just grateful I had the opportunity to spend time with him. RIP Prof.”

Ventrone and Conte worked together at Juventus before he came to Spurs. Credit: PA Stills

The Italian fitness coach was well-respected at Tottenham and a popular member of the coaching staff.

In a statement the club said "As loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it, Gian Piero quickly became a hugely popular figure with players and staff."

Nicknamed 'The Marine' in his native Italy, Ventrone was known for his tough training methods.

In Spurs' pre-season tour in South Korea this year, he got the players to run 42 lengths of the pitch at Seoul's World Cup Stadium.

Harry Kane vomited and Son Heung-min collapsed in the brutal training session.

Despite his demanding training methods, Ventrone was well-loved by players with Son crediting him as being the inspiration behind his hat-trick against Leicester last month.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have paid tribute to Ventrone Credit: PA Stills

“The world has lost a truly special person,” Son wrote on Instagram.

“Gian, you helped me get through the hardest times, and together we celebrated some some incredible memories. I cannot put in enough words my gratitude to you, and how much I owe to you.

“We will miss you so, so much. Thank you for everything my friend. I am sending all of my love to you and all of your family.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know