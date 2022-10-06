A 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital after with stab wounds after a rush hour incident outside King's Cross station on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at the junction on Euston Road and Crestfield Street just before 5.45pm.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and the man was taken to hospital.

His condition is not life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made but police are appealing for witnesses.