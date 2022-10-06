Multiple people injured in suspected stabbing in Bishopsgate

Play Brightcove video

Videos from the scene show the police cordon outside 22 Bishopsgate where the stabbings occurred.

Multiple people have been injured after reports of a stabbing in Bishopsgate in central London.

City of London Police say they were called to reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am.

They arrived on scene five minutes later along with London Ambulance Service.

Four people were hurt in the incident with three taken to hospital. Credit: ITV News

Police say the situation is ongoing but is not being treated as terror-related. They are treating it as a suspected robbery.

A cordon is in place and footage on social media shows several emergency service vehicles on the road by the 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper.

London Ambulance Service says it sent three ambulance crews, two advanced paramedics, two incident response officers, a clinical team manager and members of its Tactical Response Unit.

They confirmed they treated four people, with three taken to hospital and one assessed and discharged at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 10am. Credit: ITV News

Eyewitnesses on social media report seeing blood on the floor and say members of the public may have been trying to stop a thief.

Nickie Aiken, the Conservative MP for Cities of London and Westminster said she was in contact with police about the "concerning" incident.

More to follow...