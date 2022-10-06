London's cycle hire scheme has been extended with 500 e-bikes now available on the Transport for London (TfL) and Santander cycle network.

They can be picked up from locations across central London locations and can be docked at any of the scheme’s 800 docking stations.

The TfL and Santander cycle scheme has hit record levels of hires this year with 9.5 million so far - 1.2 million higher than the same point last year.

Alongside the bikes, there is also a new monthly membership option for the scheme which costs £20 per month and allows customers unlimited 60 minute rides.

For one-off users who are not members of the scheme, a 30 minute journey will now cost £1.65 - in line with bus fares in the city.

The scheme has had a record breaking year. Credit: TfL

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has welcomed the new rollout saying it demonstrates the success of the scheme and calling it "a momentous moment for cycling in London."

"The new e-bikes have an important role to play in breaking down some of the barriers that prevent Londoners from getting on a bike, whether that be fitness, age or length of journey. I’m determined to make cycling as accessible as possible as we continue building a safer, greener, more prosperous London for everyone" he added.

Disability charities have also welcomed the introduction of e-bikes which they say makes the scheme more accessible.

Isabelle Clement, Director of Wheels for Wellbeing, a Brixton-based charity supporting Disabled people to cycle, said: "This is a huge step forward for the scheme as it opens it up to a much wider range of users.

"For example, many Disabled people, including people with fatigue impairments, ride on two-wheels as they find that cycling is easier than walking but many of them need the e-assist to have the confidence to ride in traffic or to get up hills.”

The e-bikes have been introduced as part of a programme of work to modernise the cycle hire scheme, with funding agreed for the programme in 2020.

Last year it was announced that Santander will continue to sponsor London's flagship cycle hire scheme until May 2025.