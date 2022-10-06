Play Brightcove video

Listen to Sofia sing as she takes to the stage once again in London.

London has provided a safe haven for thousands of Ukrainian refugees, who have fled their homes following Russia's invasion earlier this year.

One of those who has settled in the capital is Sofia Pavlichenko.

She was a singer in Ukraine and was part of a popular girls group Freedom Jazz who had performed in front of David Beckham and President Zelensky.

But when she had to flee her country as war hit, she found herself a refugee in England without a home or a voice.

Now, she is on stage once again, starring in West Side Cabaret in Proud Embankment cabaret club near Waterloo Bridge.

"I'm trying my best to help my country here on the stage. It's amazing I stand here on the stage and I say 'I'm from Ukraine and people cheer. That's amazing to me to hear this applause."

"Back in my country, I lived in a territory called new England with a red bus. It's really strange because it feels like I'm dreaming now in London."

"I love cabaret style and everything about it. You can be yourself on stage. You can be honest with the audience and show your feelings. You can be happy, angry, sexy - I love it."