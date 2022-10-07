Tory MP Jamie Wallis was left “in shock” after he was spat on for refusing to give a man a cigarette, a court has heard.

Kenny Defelice, 44, from Harlesden, north-west London, was handed a 12-month community order at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday after admitting assaulting the Bridgend MP at London Paddington station.

Mr Wallis, 38, said the situation escalated into “an interaction that became heated” and that his attacker “became angry” when the MP refused to give him a cigarette while he was on the phone to his daughter on the morning of 24 September last year.

Kenny Defelice arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court Credit: James Manning/PA

Prosecutor David Roberts said the politician was left “in shock” when the spit landed on his chest and chin, but he did not want to make a victim impact statement.

The court heard that Defelice was then held by police officers, who he tried to headbutt, while claiming he had Covid-19.

He also pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.

Sentencing him, District Judge Louisa Cieciora said Mr Wallis’ “status” as an MP played no part in the attack.

“This was an absolutely appalling offence. You spat on somebody because they wouldn’t give you a cigarette in what you considered to be a timely manner,” she said.

“You did spit at him, that is the nature of the assault. I find you did that because it is one of the most disgusting things people can do and you knew that.

“You did it to try to denigrate him, possibly humiliate him.”

Defelice was given a 12-month community order, including a 20-day rehabilitation requirement, during which he cannot enter Paddington station.

He must pay also pay Mr Wallis £200 in compensation.

Charles Austin-Groome, defending, described it as “a fairly brief incident, albeit a disgraceful one, one that Mr Defelice bitterly regrets”.

He said his client, an alcoholic and drug addict, had just been released from hospital at the time of the assault.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...