London Overground, Elizabeth line and Tube services are set to offer a reduced service on Saturday as train strikes will leave only about 20% of rail services running across the country.

The third day of industrial action this month will affect key train providers into and out of London, including Avanti West Coast, LNER, Southeastern.

There were no services at all on London Overground on Wednesday and services are due to be reduced, with severe delays and part closure on Saturday 8 October.

Transport for London (TfL) warned earlier this week that the strikes would lead to disruption on some of London's rail services, "with small parts of the Tube also affected."

Most of the public transport network will operate as usual, but customers are advised to check before they travel and leave more time for journeys.

Disruption on Tube and overground services in London are likely to continue into Sunday morning.

How are Tube and Overground lines affected by strike action on Saturday 8 October?

Bakerloo: A limited service between Queens Park and Harrow & Wealdstone from 8am to 6pm and no service on that route before 8am and after 6pm.

District: No service between Turnham Green and Richmond before 7:15am and after 6:30pm and will be a limited service on that route between those times. Already no service between Earls Court and Wimbledon due to planned works

Elizabeth: Reduced service between Paddington and Abbey Wood after 5:45pm. Reduced service between Liverpool Street and Shenfield from 7:30am to 5:30pm. Reduced service between Paddington and Reading /Heathrow from 7:40am to 5:10pm, with only two trains per hour to Reading and four trains per hour to Heathrow T4. No service outside these hours on these sections

London Overground: No service between 4am and 8am and after 6pm and a reduced service between 8am and 6pm. A Saturday night overground service will not operate. Planned works already mean no service between Sydenham and Crystal Palace, or between Gospel Oak and Stratford.

More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will walk out on Saturday in a row over jobs, pay and conditions.

Around half of the network will be closed all day and trains will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Passengers are being urged to “only travel by train if absolutely necessary”.

