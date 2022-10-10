A 14-year-old boy is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase through London's streets in the early hours. Haringey Police said that the teenager was arrested after a pursuit that ended when officers used tactical pursuit and containment techniques to bring it to a safe conclusion. Police said the boy has been arrested on suspicion of a number of serious offences including dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle. Haringey Police said: "A 14-year-old was arrested tonight after leading officers on a high speed pursuit. TPAC tactics bought this to a safe conclusion.

Unmarked police car behind the scratched car driven by the boy Credit: Met Police

"One arrested for several serious offences including Dangerous Driving and Theft of Motor Vehicle. One is now in custody." TPAC techniques include several methods of stopping fleeing vehicles, including rolling roadblocks, use of spike strips and the "box and stop" containment method. Officers brought the chase in Haringey to a successful conclusion by blocking the stolen vehicle in to bring it to a halt.

