Enough young Londoners to fill a double decker bus are becoming homeless every day, as a charity warned the cost of living crisis would only make things worse.

New Horizon Youth Centre said households were facing growing pressures which often forced young people into difficult situations.

"Young people become homeless for a range of different reasons - but the number one reason is family breakdown," said the charity's Phil Kerry.

"And when you have things like Covid and the cost of living crisis it puts more pressure on family homes and causes more homelessness," he explained.

It's estimated around 27,000 young people become homeless in London every year and the charity believes many don't want to admit there's a problem.

Some think they won't be taken seriously, or might not know what to do next, so often don't go to their council and are left out of official statistics.

Maria became homeless aged 17 Credit: ITV News

Maria, 20, became homeless three years ago after a series of circumstances left her homeless and alone in London.

She had a history of unstable accommodation including poor quality private rented rooms.

"I feel that politicians need to do something about it, but for me personally I hate struggling about where I am going to live, my next meal, can't buy the clothes I want to buy," Maria told ITV News. "I just hope and pray [to find a home]. "The cost of living crisis is affecting me because I walk down the street and see someone wearing nice clothes and I can only imagine that - I have to prioritise.

"What's helped me is knowing that it is only temporary and maybe things can change in the future. "Young people's destiny is in their hands what they do today can impact their future tomorrow," she added.

New Horizon Youth Centre said youth homelessness was often misunderstood and young people had also been disproportionally affected by the Covid pandemic in terms of their employment, mental wellbeing, social mobility and housing.

"There are three things we'd like to see," the charity's Phil Kerry added.

"First, better prevention - so how do we identify causes of youth homelessness and prevent it from happening in the first place.

"And when people do become homeless making sure the provision is there for them - so looking at things like minimum wage and their access to benefits which is less than an adult's.

"And finally we just need more places or young people to stay," he added.

