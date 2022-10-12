A man slashed in the face needed 52 stitches after an alleged attempted robbery in the City of London, a court heard.

Three people were injured as members of the public tried to intervene to stop a man’s phone being stolen.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of two or three masked knifemen attacking a pedestrian.

Louis Parkinson, 25, from Highbury, north London, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Prosecutors told Westminster Magistrates’ Court that Parkinson and an accomplice were cycling around Bishopsgate at 9am on October 6, trying to snatch phones from people’s hands.

The court heard members of the public tried to detain them after a person cried out during an alleged attempted robbery.

The accomplice is said to have stabbed various people, before passing the knife to Parkinson, who slashed a man in the face.

Parkinson spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address. No pleas were indicated.

He will next appear at Inner London Crown Court on November 8.

City of London Police said officers are hunting for a second person and their investigation continues.

Three people were injured as members of the public tried to intervene to stop a man’s phone being stolen.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of two or three masked knifemen attacking a pedestrian just before 10am last Thursday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know