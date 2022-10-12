Play Brightcove video

'You knew she was a wonderful star, but she was a real person,' Bonnie Langford told ITV News London.

Bonnie Langford described actress Angela Lansbury as an extraordinary 'beacon of light' who guided her own successful career and inspired so many more.

The Surrey-born performer said she was 'deeply saddened' to hear the 96-year-old actress had passed away, but reflected on the positive role she played in her life.

"She was an extraordinary lady and a beacon of light - a wonderful actress," Bonnie Langford told ITV News London.

"I first worked with her when I was eight-years-old, I was in a musical called Gypsy.

"I played Baby June, and she played my mother, Momma Rose, and because of her I was then taken to Broadway with the show and appeared on Broadway at the age of ten. We stayed in contact for fifty years.

"And she was an example to me of how to behave as an actress on stage and particularly off stage.

"Off stage she was this ray of light. You knew she was a wonderful star, but she was a real person.

"She was funny, she was kind, she was thoughtful. And she was just the type of person you aspired to be," Langford explained.

Photo from 1955 of Angela Lansbury who has died at the age of 96 Credit: PA

The London-born actress, best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote, was a leading light on Broadway and the West End throughout her career.

On Wednesday night West End theatres were set to dim their lights in her memory.

According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.

With a career spanning more than eight decades, Dame Angela was a three-time Oscar nominee and five-time Tony Award winner.

She was born in London in 1925 and moved to the US during the Second World War where she studied at the Feagin School of Dramatic Art in New York.

'She was glorious'

Bonnie Langford added: "She was originally part of the whole MGM movie circuit and she was always given the character parts.

"But it was theatre that made her a star. Her body of work in theatre was extraordinary.

"And a lot of people know her from her animated voices.

"In musicals she was in Sweeney Todd, Gypsy, Anyone Can Whistle and so many more.

"But she was also a great champion of people, if you met her she was so engaged and interested in you.

"She was always interested in young people. She was glorious."

Below: reporter Rags Martel looks back at the life of Tony-winning actress Angela Lansbury

Play Brightcove video

Her Tony-winning roles on stage include Mame Dennis in Mame, Countess Aurelia in Dear World, Rose in Gypsy and Mrs Nellie Lovett in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street.

She also won the Olivier Award and Tony Award for best supporting actress for playing Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit.

"When Angela was in Gypsy I was fortunate to be in the show with her and that first performance I will never, ever forget," Bonnie Langford said.

"It was the first time Gypsy had been on in London at the Piccadilly Theatre.

"The reception was extraordinary and the whole theatre erupted - cheers, standing ovation.

"And one voice shouted out ‘welcome home Angela’ and she burst into tears.

"Angela will be remembered as this wonderful lady who we all thought we knew. Someone who connected with us, both a fantastic person but also a real person.

"Not just an actress she was part of our lives. She had been in the business 70 years and was so gracious and dignified and fun - we just loved her, we’re going to miss her so much.

"She was nearly 97, so of course no one wants anyone to go on beyond their years but it’s like part of our lives has disappeared.

"For me she was like a mother figure and someone I emulated as much as I could.

"She had a light that shone from within," she added.

In 2013 Dame Angela was given an honorary Academy Award for her lifetime achievements in the film industry and was also awarded a lifetime achievement award by Bafta in 2002.

Dame Angela was made a CBE in the Queen’s 1994 birthday honours and was made a DBE in the 2014 New Year Honours for services to drama, charitable work and philanthropy.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.