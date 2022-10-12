Hammersmith Bridge could be temporarily converted into a double decker structure as the council looks at innovative ways to repair one of the world's oldest suspension bridges.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council has asked planners to approve the innovative crossing which would run above the existing bridge.

The council claims the proposal would save time and shave costs of up to £40m from the overall project.

Construction costs and ongoing maintenance of the bridge will be funded by a toll or road service charged, as previously announced.

"Residents of Richmond Park have waited over two years for action to fix Hammersmith Bridge, and I welcome the plan announced today," said MP for Richmond Park, Sarah Olney.

"However, it is crucial that local residents see full disclosure of these proposals from the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, especially regarding this proposed toll,' she added.

The plan would allow motorists and pedestrians to cross the river while repairs are still being carried out.

Hammersmith Bridge was built in 1887 and due to its age is one of the most expensive to repair.

The structure is Grade II* listed and made out of wood and wrought iron with the suspension held in place by cast iron pedestals.

The bridge is currently open to people walking and cycling and to river traffic beneath the bridge, although it is still closed to all motor traffic.

