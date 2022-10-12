Police have taken the 'unusual step' of releasing a CCTV image early in their investigation after an apparent random stabbing close to the Tower of London.

Detectives want to urgently identify a man caught on camera following the attack in Tower Hamlets on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to Trinity Square just before 4pm to find the 57-year-old victim. He was taken to hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

"We are taking the unusual step of releasing this image very early in our investigation. We urgently want to locate this man," said Detective Sergeant Ben Stephenson.

"This appears to have been a random attack. No items were taken from the victim who did not appear to know his attacker," he added.

Police said there appeared to be no further risk to the public but added the suspect should not be approached and anyone who sees him should call 999.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

