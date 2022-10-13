Play Brightcove video

Watch: The Metropolitan police carry out a raid during their operation to tackle county lines.

More than 230 people have been arrested after a week-long Metropolitan Police crackdown on county lines. The special week of action which ran from Monday 3 October to Sunday 9 October, took more than £4m worth of suspected Class A drugs off the streets.

County lines refers to when drug dealers in major cities establish networks for the supply and sale of drugs to towns and rural areas, using other people - usually young or vulnerable, to carry, store, and sell the drugs.

As a result of the crackdown, 249 children and vulnerable adults were also safeguarded and 70 lines were closed in total.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty, said: "County lines bring misery to communities and devastate the lives of those who are most vulnerable in our society. There is an undeniable link between drugs and violence, so disrupting all routes of drug supply continues to be central to our work in making London safer for everyone. "Our efforts to tackle county lines are ongoing day in, day out, not just during the coordinated weeks of action. We will continue press on with removing drugs off our streets, keeping our communities safe, and protecting those who are most vulnerable and easily susceptible to predatory gangs."