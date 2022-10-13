Travellers using London's "worst tube station" will be able to cut nine minutes off their journeys after a new walking route opened, Transport for London (TfL) said.

New escalators installed at Bank station were today (Thursday 13 October) switched on - meaning it is now easier to change between the Northern line and DLR.

The new route opened just days after Tube journeys returned to 100% of pre-pandemic levels on Sunday (9 October).

Bank station has been expanded to include a new southbound platform for the Northern line, as well as opening a new station entrance on Cannon Street.

Travellers on an escalator at Bank station Credit: PA

This is due to open later this year and will see a more direct link between the Central and Northern lines.

Two new 95-metre moving walkways and three new escalators are also due to open at the tube station.

Bank is one of London's busiest tube stops with four lines, 19 escalators and 12 exits.

The station's subterranean walkways also link to Monument station and the Circle and District lines - adding to the commuter chaos.

In 2013, ITV news asked travellers to rate Underground stops - with Bank coming up as the network's worst.

Many have hailed Bank as a very confusing station to navigate given the large number of exits and lines running from it.

Seb Dance, the Deputy Mayor for Transport, said: “Commuters changing between the Northern line and DLR at Bank station will have an incredible nine minutes shaved off their journey times as the next phase of vital upgrades to the station are completed.

"There are still more upgrades to come and once complete the transformed station will have 40% more capacity supporting the recovery, growth and success of the City of London, addressing long-standing capacity issues and making journeys through Bank quicker, easier, and more comfortable.”

Stuart Harvey, chief capital officer at Transport for London, said: “Anyone familiar with the previous layout at Bank station will know that it was confusing and constrained, leading to frequent congestion and long interchange times.

“The countdown continues for the completion of this complex upgrade which is on track to transform Bank station into a modern, flagship gateway to London’s financial centre.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know