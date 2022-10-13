Sadiq Khan says he is still making up his mind about the proposed expansion of the Ultra Low Emissions Zone in London.

The mayor said he will wait for a report from Transport for London, which is expected to be completed by December, before making a final decision.

Sadiq Khan faced London Assembly members at Question Time on Thursday where they grilled him about his plans.

The expansion would see the zone extended out to cover almost the whole of London, right up to borders with Kent in the south and Hertford in the north.

Drivers of non-compliant cars would face a £12.50 charge per day.

The proposed expansion would see the current zone in blue extended to cover the green area. Credit: Transport for London

It is a controversial idea with concerns about the effects on businesses and people in London.

Conservative Assembly member Neil Garratt asked the mayor if he was considering delaying the expansion given the rising cost of living.

"You don't need a report from TfL to tell you that lots of low paid Londoners do own a car...all the relevant facts already exist. You already know them so that's why I'm asking you, will you put people's minds at rest so that as they go through this winter, they don't then come the spring have to find the money for a new car?"

Mr Khan said he was certain the rise in the cost of living would be reflected in TfL's report.

" I’m sure that will be one of the things that will be in the mix when it comes to TfL analysing the consultation and preparing a recommendation or not for me to make when it comes to me in due course.”

Some Assembly members also accused Mr Khan of pre-determining whether he wanted the expansion regardless of the outcome of the consultation.

Asked if he would open the TfL consultation on ULEZ up for scrutiny, he said he would publish the responses and added that TfL had hired a third party consultant to allay fears of bias.