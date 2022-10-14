A former church official who took more than 180 British Airways flights over the course of a decade has pleaded guilty to defrauding a charity of more than £5 million.

Martin Sargeant, 52, who worked as operations manager for the Church of England’s Diocese of London, funded trips abroad through his role as clerk of the City Church grants committee.

The charity was set up in 1891 to support and fund the restoration of churches but Sargeant fraudulently requested grants for dysfunctional churches so he could steal the money by transferring funds through church bank accounts he controlled as part of his job.

From 2008 until his retirement in August 2019, Sargeant funnelled the money into his own accounts or withdrew it by cash or card payments, before spending it on travel, personal entertainment, and gambling.

File image of St Mary's Church of England church in Wimbledon Credit: PA Archive

Sargeant appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Friday to plead guilty to fraud by abuse of position between 1 January 2009 and 31 December 2019.

He denied a further count of money laundering, which was left to lie on file.

Judge Adam Hiddleston released Sargeant, who is currently living in a residential treatment centre for gambling addicts in Dudley, West Midlands, on conditional bail ahead of sentencing on 21 November.

"You have pleaded guilty to the serious matter that is before the court today and you will need to be sentenced for it," he said.

"You must be prepared on that occasion for a sentence that will result inevitably in immediate custody."

At an earlier hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Malachy Packenham compared Sergeant to the late Whicker’s World presenter, known for his dispatches from all over the globe.

“He flew over 180 times with British Airways, quite an achievement you may think,” he said. “I should imagine even Alan Whicker in his day wouldn’t have clocked up as many flights as this defendant did over this period.”

Sargeant’s barrister Mark Ruffell said his client has a “long-standing gambling addiction” and through his treatment has gone through a “transformation from a broken man” to a “strengthened man, still broken but able to communicate what he has done”.

He said Sargeant has a number of properties in Scotland, which he plans to sell, adding: “The defendant is very keen to write letters of apology to various people.”

Sargeant was granted bail on conditions he does not leave the UK, resides at his address, and does not contact any employee of the Diocese of London save through the officer in the case.

Outlining the case at the earlier hearing, Mr Packenham said: “The simplicity and the level of trust put in the defendant meant he could carry on doing this over 10 years, which is quite extraordinarily.

“Another aggravating feature is the reputations damage it causes the charity.

“It undermines the reputation of the charity sector full-stop.”

