Ticket sales open next week for the return of London's New Year's Eve celebrations on the Thames after a two-year break.

More than 100,000 partygoers are set to see in 2023 with a spectacular fireworks display across some of London's most iconic landmarks including the Houses of Parliament and the London Eye.

The famous event has been cancelled for the last two years because of Covid restrictions.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 21 October at 12pm and cost £15 per person, with a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

There are two ticket releases ahead of the event, with both expected to sell-out quickly.

London mayor Sadiq Khan promised this year's celebration will be the "best ever".

Mr Khan said: "I’m delighted that our fireworks are back and Londoners and visitors to our capital will again be able to join together on the banks of the Thames to welcome in the new year.

"The celebrations are one of the biggest nights of the year for our capital’s hospitality industry and an unforgettable moment when the eyes of the world turn to our city. This year will be the best ever!"

