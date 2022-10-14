Search for attacker who raped man in National Trust park

Police investigating a rape at a National Trust park in south London have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify.

A man in his twenties reported being followed through Morden Hall Park just before 7pm on Monday 25 July before being shoved to the ground in a wooded area and raped.

He managed to escape and has provided a description of his attacker to police, who released an e-fit on Friday.

The attacker is described as a white man, aged around 50, about 6ft, of slim build and with a short grey beard.

He was wearing black thin-rimmed glasses, a blue top, blue shorts and a luminous yellow cap.

The Metropolitan Police said the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Constable Hannah Saunders said: "We have released an e-fit image of the man we want to speak to.

"Given the detailed description provided I hope someone may recognise him – if you do, please get in contact."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 5617/26Jul or speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

