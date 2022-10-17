A serving British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting a colleague, claiming his behaviour was "playful".

Police Sergeant Tristan Davis was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault at Inner Crown Court on Friday 14 October. He will be sentenced on 18 November.

The conviction comes just days before new Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley told ITV News hundreds of officers should be sacked for misconduct.

PS Davis sexually assaulted another officer on an escalator at London Bridge station while they travelled back from a night out socialising with colleagues on 23 April 2021.

The victim was assaulted by Davis on public transport after a night out with colleagues (stock image) Credit: PA

The BTP officers boarded the same train and Davis went on to assault the victim on a further two occasions, despite her making several attempts to push him away.

The victim was forced to leave her seat and stand in the aisle in a bid to stop Davis.

She bravely reported the incident to BTP's Professional Standards Department and Davis was immediately suspended.

During his police interview, Davis tried to claim his actions and behaviour had been "playful".

After his conviction, a fast-track misconduct hearing will now be held to determine the future of Davis' employment.

Davis tried to excuse his behaviour as 'playful' in a police interview despite the victim trying to push him away on several occasions Credit: PA

Deputy Chief Constable Alistair Sutherland said: “I would like to be completely clear that Tristan Davis does not represent the values of BTP officers.

“In this case, thanks to the victim coming forward and bringing it to our attention, detectives launched a thorough investigation into Davis so we could bring him before the courts to face justice today.

“Put simply, behaviour like this is not “playful” – it is a serious criminal offence and it will always be treated as such.

“I am acutely aware of how damaging incidents like this are to public confidence in policing, and I am equally as appalled that a serving officer could ever think to conduct themselves in such a way.

"I would like to reassure the public that we will always relentlessly challenge and thoroughly investigate any officer who breaks the law or falls short of the exemplary standards we expect.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...