A north London family is 'worried sick' after a 'beautiful brother' went missing from his father's Highgate flat without his phone or Oyster card.

Josh Herman, 15, vanished on Saturday and hasn't been seen by family or friends.

The teenager has depression and his family is growing increasingly concerned about his welfare.

"My beautiful brother... we are very worried about him," Josh's sister, Eden Herman, said.

"The police are involved and he is not at any of his friends or family places.

"His friends have been amazing and have been forming search parties looking for Josh in all his favourite places.

"Our whole family is worried sick," Eden added.

Josh is described as 5'7'' tall, half Latino, skinny, green eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a black puffer jacket and a backpack.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.