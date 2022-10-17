A man has died on following a fight in the street in east London, the Metropolitan Police have said. Officers were called to Church Lane in Leytonstone just before 11pm on Sunday, where two men, both in their 20s, were found injured. One man died at the scene and the second man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a non-life-threatening condition. Police believe they know the identity of the man who died, but are awaiting formal identification and confirmation that his next of kin have been informed.

Officers were called just before 11pm on Sunday Credit: PA

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course. No arrests have been made, but Scotland Yard said an urgent investigation is under way. Police cordons are in place in Church Lane and additional officers will be deployed to the Leytonstone area, the force added.

